California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,029 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Bank of Hawaii worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,323,000 after acquiring an additional 80,912 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,362,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 973,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after acquiring an additional 103,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 837,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,439,000 after acquiring an additional 48,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 26,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.96 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $283,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

