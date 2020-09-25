California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,141 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 57.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR opened at $48.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32. Avangrid Inc has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

