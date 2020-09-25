California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,711 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Green Dot worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $25,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,366.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 17,415 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $849,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,683 shares of company stock worth $1,771,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GDOT opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.06. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.