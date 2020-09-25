California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 493 Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Lendingtree worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 6.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the second quarter worth $1,906,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 25.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree stock opened at $301.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -354.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Lendingtree Inc has a one year low of $135.72 and a one year high of $392.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.63 and a 200 day moving average of $270.91.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. Lendingtree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TREE. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Lendingtree from $250.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Lendingtree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.07.

In other Lendingtree news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $469,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $83,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $8,095,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

