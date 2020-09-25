California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of 2U worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 692.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 14.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04. 2U Inc has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TWOU shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on 2U in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,593,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

