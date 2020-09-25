California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,321 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Assured Guaranty worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,664,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,871,000 after purchasing an additional 103,204 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 68.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,245,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,665 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 9.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,424,000 after acquiring an additional 171,396 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,542,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,647,000 after acquiring an additional 75,643 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,142,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,880,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 34.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

Separately, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

