California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 162,167 Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,167 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of SVMK worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SVMK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in SVMK by 7.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SVMK by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SVMK by 142.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SVMK by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

SVMK stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. SVMK Inc has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.46.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,960 shares of company stock worth $8,296,615. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

