California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 28,613 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,613 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 157.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,766 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 284.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,865,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 1,379,899 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,754.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 868,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 821,339 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $6,150,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $6,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

