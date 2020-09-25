Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 11,503 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,248% compared to the average daily volume of 490 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $1,582,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 162,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 111.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. Cameco has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.