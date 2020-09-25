CaNickel Mining (CVE:CML) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

CaNickel Mining Ltd (CVE:CML)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.16. CaNickel Mining shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 33,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 million and a P/E ratio of -3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

CaNickel Mining Company Profile (CVE:CML)

CaNickel Mining Limited, mining company, explores for, extracts, and processes nickel-containing ore in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Bucko Lake mine located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Crowflight Minerals Inc and changed its name to CaNickel Mining Limited in June 2011. CaNickel Mining Limited was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

