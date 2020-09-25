Cap-XX (LON:CPX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.06

Cap-XX Limited (LON:CPX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $4.50. Cap-XX shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 962,943 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14.

Cap-XX Company Profile (LON:CPX)

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company provides supercapacitors for the use in wireless applications, such as wireless sensor networks, ruggedized PDAs, mobile phones, and PCMCIA and compact flash products; and consumer product applications, including eBooks, toys, converged handhelds, digital music players, notebook PCs, and digital still cameras.

