CCUniverse Market Capitalization Reaches $9,600.75 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $9,600.75 and approximately $1,367.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002530 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001649 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000770 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

