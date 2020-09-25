CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of CDK Global worth $15,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 11.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 86.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 147,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 68,368 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in CDK Global in the second quarter valued at $821,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 44.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 239,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 73,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,543.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $42.50 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.35.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

