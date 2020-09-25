Celo Price Tops $2.58 on Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. Celo has a market capitalization of $321.04 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00024014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00101538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00229418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.93 or 0.01451500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00201531 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg.

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

