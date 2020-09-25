CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 808,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,826 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CenterPoint Energy worth $15,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,609,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 197,143 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 172.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $141,685,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $6,835,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 489.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 221,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 184,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.37.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

