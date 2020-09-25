Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.36

Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.36 and traded as low as $20.01. Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 607 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 650,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 153,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE)

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.