Centrality (CENNZ) Price Hits $0.0651 on Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $76.74 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality token can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.78 or 0.04749055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00059363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033906 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,177,907,276 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai.

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

