Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 79,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Invesco worth $30,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,125 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,273 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,789,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 739.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 936,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 824,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,559.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

