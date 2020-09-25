Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 786,469 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of GAP worth $30,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 45,000.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 2,848.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in GAP by 190.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in GAP by 295.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. GAP’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gap Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

