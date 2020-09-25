Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,229 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Floor & Decor worth $30,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,070,000 after purchasing an additional 528,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,230,000 after acquiring an additional 785,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,694,000 after acquiring an additional 264,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,279.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other news, insider Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 5,431,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $365,538,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $1,871,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,184,811 shares of company stock worth $416,958,417. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $77.12.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.26.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.