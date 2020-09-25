CIBC Cuts Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to $7.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 188.07% from the stock’s current price.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

NYSE:VET traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.43. 54,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $403.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.55.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $139.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 110,260 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 751,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 461,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 49,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 75,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.