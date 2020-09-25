Claren Energy (CVE:CEN) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Claren Energy Corp (CVE:CEN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.12. Claren Energy shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 8,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $267,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.01.

About Claren Energy (CVE:CEN)

Claren Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of petroleum and natural gas properties. The company has 51.49% interests in onshore petroleum exploration licenses (PEL), including PEL 112 and PEL 444 located on the western flank of the Cooper Eromanga Basin in the State of South Australia, Australia.

