CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches Market Cap of $790,263.44

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $790,263.44 and $18,146.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004178 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000525 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00031757 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,507,869 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

