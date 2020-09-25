CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will announce sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.45 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $6.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $23.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 billion to $23.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Melius upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $7.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 86.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,222.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $56,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

