Color Platform (CLR) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $6,413.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,658.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.98 or 0.02026256 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00679521 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012790 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000607 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

