Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Columbia Sportswear worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. 41.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.59. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $102.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 21,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,832,624.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,566,559.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $52,517,140.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360,822 shares in the company, valued at $579,811,948.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,675,917 shares of company stock worth $131,412,486 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.22.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

