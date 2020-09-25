Compound (COMP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $66.81 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Compound has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $135.54 or 0.01271397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $347.16 million and $66.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001265 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000496 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

