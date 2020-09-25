Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,622,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.25% of Conduent worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent by 1,219.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 129,608 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Conduent by 150.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,994 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,662,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 129,045 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conduent alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conduent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Conduent stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Conduent Inc has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $636.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.