Constellation (DAG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.90 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $13.90 million and approximately $133,473.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kucoin.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043482 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.00 or 0.04765983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00059369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033831 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Constellation is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

