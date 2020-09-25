Contrasting Ashford (AINC) & Its Rivals

Ashford (NYSE: AINC) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ashford to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00% Ashford Competitors -63.59% -78.63% -12.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ashford and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million -$13.85 million 0.85 Ashford Competitors $1.59 billion $106.82 million 20.88

Ashford’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Ashford has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford’s peers have a beta of 2.40, meaning that their average stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ashford and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Competitors 249 660 847 48 2.38

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Ashford’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Ashford peers beat Ashford on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

