Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.92

Corvus Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:CORVF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and traded as low as $2.70. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 50,624 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CORVF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.40 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $349.64 million, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.54.

About Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

