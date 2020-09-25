Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $325.00 at MKM Partners

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lifted by MKM Partners from $320.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COST. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

COST stock traded down $8.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.36 and its 200-day moving average is $315.75. The company has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $363.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock worth $5,915,919. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 497,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

