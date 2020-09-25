Costco Wholesale Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 103,577 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average volume of 38,361 call options.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.52. 203,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,727. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $363.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock worth $5,915,919. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.77.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

