Costco Wholesale’s (COST) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $347.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $338.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.77.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.65. 212,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,727. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.75. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $363.67. The company has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock worth $5,915,919. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 497,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.