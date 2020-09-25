Couchain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Couchain has a market capitalization of $7,112.76 and $1,174.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Couchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043482 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.00 or 0.04765983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00059369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033831 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002142 BTC.

COU is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,629,154,901 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io.

Couchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

