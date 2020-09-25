COVA (COVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $701,715.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. COVA has a market cap of $527,739.88 and approximately $701,715.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00228731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00093254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.01463799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00209084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000685 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.