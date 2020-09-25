CQS New City High Yield Fund (LON:NCYF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.63

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and traded as high as $49.82. CQS New City High Yield Fund shares last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 734,167 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 million and a P/E ratio of 25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.97.

Get CQS New City High Yield Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This is an increase from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. CQS New City High Yield Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

In other CQS New City High Yield Fund news, insider Duncan Baxter acquired 97,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £47,806.36 ($62,467.48).

About CQS New City High Yield Fund (LON:NCYF)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.