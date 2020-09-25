CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. CRA International has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $300.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.42 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CRA International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $358,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $45,219.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,841.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CRA International by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 193,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 127,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in CRA International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

