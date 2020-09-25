Credit Suisse Group Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $112.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DRI. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

DRI opened at $97.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

