Critical Comparison: Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) and China New Borun (NYSE:BORNY)

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) and China New Borun (OTCMKTS:BORNY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and China New Borun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania Cervecerias Unidas 1 1 0 0 1.50 China New Borun 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compania Cervecerias Unidas currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.27%. Given Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compania Cervecerias Unidas is more favorable than China New Borun.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas and China New Borun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania Cervecerias Unidas $2.41 billion 0.99 $182.20 million $0.93 13.92 China New Borun $262.26 million 0.01 -$5.70 million N/A N/A

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has higher revenue and earnings than China New Borun.

Profitability

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas and China New Borun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania Cervecerias Unidas 5.32% 6.70% 4.09% China New Borun N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China New Borun has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compania Cervecerias Unidas beats China New Borun on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea, as well as mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water. In addition, it manufactures returnable and non-returnable glass bottles. Further, the company is involved in the production and distribution of wine, cider, and spirits. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

China New Borun Company Profile

China New Borun Corporation produces and distributes corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Corn-Base Edible Alcohol and its By-Products, and Chemical Products. The company offers edible alcohol products for use as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage; and by-products of edible alcohol, such as distillers dried grains with soluble high-protein feed, liquid carbon dioxide, and crude corn oil. It also produces chemical products, including chlorinated polyethylene and 2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid for use in various industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China. China New Borun Corporation operates a subsidiary of King River Holding Limited.

