Critical Review: Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) & iFresh (OTCMKTS:IFMK)

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) and Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iFresh and Dairy Farm International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A Dairy Farm International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of iFresh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Dairy Farm International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of iFresh shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

iFresh has a beta of -3.49, indicating that its stock price is 449% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dairy Farm International has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iFresh and Dairy Farm International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh $89.45 million 0.21 -$8.29 million N/A N/A Dairy Farm International $11.19 billion 0.47 $323.80 million N/A N/A

Dairy Farm International has higher revenue and earnings than iFresh.

Profitability

This table compares iFresh and Dairy Farm International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh -1.51% N/A -0.20% Dairy Farm International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dairy Farm International beats iFresh on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

iFresh Company Profile

iFresh Inc. operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands. In addition, the company offers its products through online shopping and delivery service for customers in suburban areas. As of January 22, 2019, it operated nine retail supermarkets; and two in-house wholesale businesses. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. As of February 8, 2019, iFresh Inc. operates as a subsidiary of HK Xu Ding Co, Limited.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, Rose Pharmacy, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA name, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. In addition, the company operates department stores, and specialty and do-it-yourself stores. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 10,533 outlets in 12 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

