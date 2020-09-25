CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend payment by 88.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CVBF opened at $15.99 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million. Analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

CVBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

