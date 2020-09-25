CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,009.95

CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,009.95 and traded as high as $1,201.00. CVS Group shares last traded at $1,170.00, with a volume of 75,268 shares trading hands.

CVSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on CVS Group from GBX 1,130 ($14.77) to GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on CVS Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,274 ($16.65) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,204.80 ($15.74).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,179.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,009.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.54.

About CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

