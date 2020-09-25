DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,421 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $194,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,144,803.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,599,768 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $146,962,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,805,786 shares of company stock valued at $185,863,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Tenable by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 35.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 204,951 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 42.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 106,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

