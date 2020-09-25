Dai (DAI) Market Cap Hits $906.34 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00009583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, DDEX and Kyber Network. Dai has a market cap of $906.34 million and $67.85 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dai has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00040336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00226495 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00090456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.01442844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00208527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 891,624,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 891,125,136 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, YoBit, AirSwap, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

