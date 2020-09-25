Daimler (DAI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Daimler (ETR: DAI):

9/24/2020 – Daimler was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Daimler was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Daimler was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Daimler was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Daimler was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Daimler was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Daimler was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Daimler was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2020 – Daimler was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Daimler was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Daimler had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/14/2020 – Daimler was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Daimler was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Daimler was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Daimler was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Daimler was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Daimler was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €44.49 ($52.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €54.50 ($64.12). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -159.44.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

