Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.59.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $96.71. The company had a trading volume of 65,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -242.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.