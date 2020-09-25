Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRI. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

DRI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.03. 49,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,527. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -242.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 744.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,420,000 after buying an additional 272,496 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 593.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 173,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 148,345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $3,978,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 12.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,147,000 after acquiring an additional 72,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

