Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

DRI stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

