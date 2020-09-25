Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

DRI opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

